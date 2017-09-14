501.5
The Latest: Motel 6 ends Phoenix policy working with ICE

By The Associated Press September 14, 2017 11:08 pm 09/14/2017 11:08pm
PHOENIX (AP) — The Latest on the decision by Motel 6 to no longer work with immigration agents in Phoenix. (all times local):

7:30 p.m.

Motel 6 says its employees in Phoenix will no longer work with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents following news reports that its workers were providing guests’ names to agents who later arrested 20 of the people on immigration charges.

In a tweet about reports first published in the Phoenix New Times, Motel 6 said Wednesday the procedure was implemented at the local level without the knowledge of senior management.

The company said the practice was discontinued when executives became aware of it last week.

Employees at the Motel 6 at one of the location near a stretch of other budget motels and fast food restaurants refused to answer questions Thursday and referred all queries to corporate headquarters.

Topics:
Latest News National News
