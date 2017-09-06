The Latest: Man in LA shooting simulated gun with can in bag

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Latest on a shooting at a state office building in Los Angeles (all times local):

4:35 p.m.

Investigators say a man fatally shot by police after ordering employees to get on the ground in a state office building simulated having a gun with an aluminum can inside a paper bag.

The California Highway Patrol said the man, whose name hasn’t been released, followed an employee into the Ronald Regan State Office Building in downtown Los Angeles Wednesday morning.

Police said the man kept his hands covered with a bag and was in an “aggressive shooting stance” when he ordered everyone to get on the floor.

A CHP officer who was patrolling the building confronted the suspect, and several shots were fired.

Police are still looking into a possible motive but said the man was not a current or former employee of the building.

___

1:10 p.m.

Police say a man who was fatally shot by police after walking into a state office building in Los Angeles with a bag over his hands and ordering the employees to get on the ground wasn’t a current or former employee.

California Highway Patrol Sgt. Saul Gomez says the man followed an employee who used their identification card to swipe into the Ronald Regan State Office Building in downtown Los Angeles. He says the man had his hands covered with a bag when he walked into the lobby, simulated having a weapon in “an aggressive shooting stance” and ordered everyone to get on the floor.

Gomez says a CHP officer who was patrolling the building confronted the suspect and more than three shots were fired.

He says a gun has not been recovered at the scene.

____

10:25 a.m.

Authorities say a man was fatally shot by police after walking into a state office building in Los Angeles with a bag over his hands and ordering the employees to get on the ground.

California Highway Patrol Sgt. Saul Gomez says the man followed an employee into the Ronald Regan State Office Building in downtown Los Angeles around 6 a.m. Wednesday.

He says the man, who was in his 40s, had a bag over his hands and took “an aggressive shooting stance” when he ordered the employees to get down on the ground.

Gomez says a CHP officer, who was guarding the building, confronted the suspect and three shots were fired.

He says it isn’t clear whether the suspect had a weapon.

No other injuries were reported. Police say an investigation is ongoing.

___

7:22 a.m.

Authorities say a suspect has been shot by a California Highway Patrol officer in Los Angeles.

CHP Officer Kevin Tao says the shooting was reported just after 6 a.m. Wednesday in the downtown area.

Tao says the suspect was hit by gunfire and went down. He didn’t immediately know the status of the suspect or what led up to the officer opening fire.

No officers were hurt.

A stretch of 3rd Street is closed near Spring Street as CHP officials investigate with help from the Los Angeles Police Department.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.