The Latest: Sect leader faces up to 5 years in prison

By The Associated Press September 20, 2017 2:25 pm 09/20/2017 02:25pm
FILE - This Jan. 21, 2015 file photo, Lyle Jeffs leaves the federal courthouse in Salt Lake City. Jeffs, a polygamous sect leader recaptured after a year on the run in a fraud case, pleaded guilty Wednesday, Sept. 20, 2017, in an escape and food-stamp fraud cases, in federal court in Salt Lake City. Jeffs is facing federal charges in what prosecutors call a multimillion-dollar food-stamp fraud scheme as well as his escape from home confinement. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, File)

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — The Latest in the case against polygamous sect leader Lyle Jeffs (all times local):

11:45 a.m.

A polygamous sect leader is facing up to five years in prison after agreeing to a plea deal in a food-stamp fraud and escape case.

Lyle Jeffs pleaded guilty to two felony charges Wednesday in an agreement that also called for him to pay $1 million in restitution.

He’s facing between three and five years in prison at a sentencing hearing set for Dec. 13.

U.S. Attorney for Utah John Huber calls the agreement a fair end to a hard-fought court battle. Jeffs defense attorney declined to comment.

The 57-year-old Jeffs was arrested nearly a year after he escaped home confinement while awaiting trial in the food-stamp fraud case.

He pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit benefits fraud and failure to appear. Prosecutors dropped a money-laundering count.

___

10:38 a.m.

A polygamous sect leader recaptured after a year on the run has pleaded guilty in escape and food-stamp fraud cases.

Lyle Jeffs entered the pleas in Salt Lake City’s federal court Wednesday

He was charged in what prosecutors call a multimillion-dollar food-stamp fraud scheme and his escape from home confinement.

Jeffs was awaiting trial in the food-stamp case when he slipped off his ankle monitor in June 2016.

He was recaptured in South Dakota this summer after pawning two pairs of pliers while apparently living out of his pickup truck.

Jeffs was one of 11 members of the polygamous group charged in the case where prosecutors say food-stamp benefits were funneled to pay for things like a tractor and a truck.

The other defendants have agreed to plea deals or seen the charges dismissed.

___

9:03 am.

A polygamous sect leader recaptured after a year on the run in a fraud case is expected to appear in court Wednesday.

Lyle Jeffs is facing federal charges in what prosecutors call a multimillion-dollar food-stamp fraud scheme as well as his escape from home confinement.

Jeffs was awaiting trial in the food-stamp case when he escaped from Salt Lake City in June 2016.

He was recaptured in South Dakota after pawning two pairs of pliers while apparently living out of his pickup truck a year later.

Jeffs was one of 11 members of the polygamous group charged in the case where prosecutors say food-stamp benefits were funneled to pay for things like a tractor and a truck.

The other defendants have agreed to plea deals or seen the charges dismissed.

