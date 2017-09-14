501.5
Texas nursing home that kept residents in floodwaters raided

By The Associated Press September 14, 2017 8:19 pm 09/14/2017 08:19pm
PORT ARTHUR, Texas (AP) — Police have raided a Southeast Texas nursing home where police found elderly residents kept in floodwaters during Tropical Storm Harvey.

KFDM-TV of Beaumont-Port Arthur reports Port Arthur police executed a search warrant Thursday at the Lake Arthur Place, where officers say 74 elderly residents were stranded in floodwaters on Aug. 30.

A police affidavit obtained by the station said administrative director Jeff Rosetta resisted efforts to evacuate the center and had to be handcuffed until the evacuation was completed.

The affidavit says Rosetta’s resistance to police efforts to evacuate the center and his failure to act before the flooding led to the injury of residents, so he and the center are being investigated for injury to the elderly.

Calls to Lake Arthur Place and Rosetta’s home went unanswered.

Information from: KFDM-TV, http://www.kfdm.com

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

