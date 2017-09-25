201.5
Teen plans fly-in to commemorate Lindbergh’s beach landing

By The Associated Press September 25, 2017 9:46 am 09/25/2017 09:46am
OLD ORCHARD BEACH, Maine (AP) — A Maine high school student has organized a fly-in on Old Orchard Beach to commemorate the 90th anniversary of Charles Lindbergh’s surprise landing.

The Portland Press Herald reports (http://bit.ly/2xAeYEM ) 15-year-old Chase Walker scheduled the event for Saturday in partnership with the Make-A-Wish Foundation. Thirty-four pilots will land on Old Orchard Beach to celebrate Lindbergh’s landing and raise money for the foundation.

Lindbergh was forced to land on the beach on July 24, 1927, after experiencing bad weather. The landing came during a nationwide victory tour in celebration of his historic trans-Atlantic flight.

The Old Orchard Beach teen is excited about the re-creation and hopes to raise $7,000 to grant a wish for one Maine child.

