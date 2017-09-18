501.5
Home » Latest News » National News » Swastika, racist messages reported…

Swastika, racist messages reported at Drake University

By The Associated Press September 18, 2017 8:27 am 09/18/2017 08:27am
Share

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Administrators say a swastika was carved into an elevator on campus at Drake University in Des Moines and a racist message left outside an African-American student’s dorm room in a cowardly attack.

The Des Moines Register reports that the message was left on a whiteboard on the door of a first-year student over the weekend.

In an email to students Sunday, Drake University President Marty Martin called the content of the message “the most offensive of racial epithets” and the vandalism “cowardly.” He says the markings and message have been removed.

Martin encouraged anyone with information about the vandalism to report it.

___

Information from: The Des Moines Register, http://www.desmoinesregister.com

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Education News Latest News National News
Advertiser Content


Federal News Radio

Don't Miss

National Mall teems with diverse rallies

Juggalos, Trump supporters and anti-Trump protesters converged for their particular causes in the District. See photos.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?