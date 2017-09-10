501.5
Home » Latest News » National News » Suspect in slayings of…

Suspect in slayings of 4 in Massachusetts to appear in court

By The Associated Press September 10, 2017 12:32 pm 09/10/2017 12:32pm
Share

GROTON, Mass. (AP) — An Oberlin College graduate is a suspect in the slayings of four people at a Massachusetts home.

The Middlesex district attorney’s office says 22-year-old Orion Krause, of Rockport, Maine, is to be arraigned Monday on murder charges in the four deaths Friday in Groton.

Meanwhile, Oberlin College & Conservatory, the liberal arts college in Ohio with a prestigious music program, identified Krause as a 2017 graduate of the school.

Oberlin’s president and the dean of the conservatory said in an email statement that the “nature of this crime is horrific, and the grief of a family and friends immeasurable … and yet Orion is one of our own.”

It’s unclear whether Kraus has an attorney. Relatives of Krause did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Latest News National News
Advertiser Content


Federal News Radio

Don't Miss

Irma's path of destruction

See images from the scenes of devastation caused by Hurricane Irma.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?