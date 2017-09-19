501.5
Suspect in 1992 slaying of teacher’s aide held without bail

By The Associated Press September 19, 2017 12:53 pm 09/19/2017 12:53pm
WESTFIELD, Mass. (AP) — A man charged with raping and killing a Massachusetts teacher’s aide after abducting her from her night job at a card shop 25 years ago has been held without bail.

Not guilty pleas to charges of murder, aggravated rape and kidnapping were entered on behalf of Gary Schara at his arraignment Tuesday.

The 48-year-old Schara, of West Springfield, was arrested last weekend and charged in the 1992 killing of 24-year-old Lisa Ziegert (ZEE’-guhrt) based on DNA evidence.

The Agawam woman was raped and stabbed after she disappeared from her night job at a card and gift store. Her body was found in a nearby wooded area four days later.

Schara’s public defender did not contest bail and did not comment on the specifics of the case in court.

