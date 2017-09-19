501.5
Police to discuss arrest of man questioned about 2 slayings

By The Associated Press September 19, 2017 10:07 am 09/19/2017 10:07am
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — The Baton Rouge Police Department has scheduled a news conference to discuss the arrest of a 23-year-old white man whom police have called a “person of interest” in the fatal shootings of two black men.

A department spokesman’s email about Tuesday’s news conference doesn’t specify whether police have arrested Kenneth Gleason on charges related to last week’s killings or whether they will discuss his arrest over the weekend on unrelated drug charges.

Baton Rouge Police Sgt. Don Coppola, a department spokesman, said Monday that Gleason “has not been cleared” and remains a “person of interest” in the investigation of the killings.

Another department spokesman has said there was a “strong possibility” that the shootings were racially motivated, but he would not elaborate on why police thought that.

