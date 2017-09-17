501.5
Home » Latest News » National News » Police think 2 Louisiana…

Police think 2 Louisiana slayings likely racially motivated

By The Associated Press September 17, 2017 10:57 am 09/17/2017 10:57am
Share

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Police believe the slayings of two black men in Baton Rouge were likely racially motivated and said Sunday they have a person of interest — a 23-year-old white man — in custody.

The person of interest, Kenneth Gleason, was being held on drug charges. Authorities do not yet have enough evidence to charge him with murder, Baton Rouge Sgt. L’Jean McKneely told The Associated Press.

McNeely said shell casings from the shootings linked the two slayings and a car belonging to Gleason fit the description of the vehicle police were looking for. He said police had collected other circumstantial evidence but he wouldn’t say what it was.

“There is a strong possibility that it could be racially motivated,” he said.

The shootings happened about 5 miles from each other. The first occurred Tuesday when 59-year-old Bruce Cofield, who was homeless, was shot to death. The second happened Thursday when 49-year-old Donald Smart was gunned down walking to work at a cafe popular with LSU students, McKneely said.

It wasn’t immediately clear if Gleason had an attorney or when his first court appearance would be.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Latest News National News
Advertiser Content


Federal News Radio

Don't Miss

National Mall teems with diverse rallies

Juggalos, Trump supporters and anti-Trump protesters converged for their particular causes in the District. See photos.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?