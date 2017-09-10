Police: Shooting reported near MIT; suspect in custody

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — Police at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology say a shooting has been reported near the campus.

MIT police say the shooting was reported Sunday at 200 Tech Square. A suspect is in the custody of Cambridge police. Officers are asking people to stay clear of the area and take shelter indoors.

Further details weren’t immediately available.

