Police: Shooting reported near MIT; suspect in custody

By The Associated Press September 10, 2017 5:18 pm 09/10/2017 05:18pm
CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — Police at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology say a shooting has been reported near the campus.

MIT police say the shooting was reported Sunday at 200 Tech Square. A suspect is in the custody of Cambridge police. Officers are asking people to stay clear of the area and take shelter indoors.

Further details weren’t immediately available.

