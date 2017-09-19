501.5
Police: Motorcycle gang member had homemade flamethrower

By The Associated Press September 19, 2017 9:50 am 09/19/2017 09:50am
HOWELL TOWNSHIP, N.J. (AP) — Police say a known member of the Pagan’s Outlaw Motorcycle Gang had a homemade flamethrower in his New Jersey home.

The man was among three people arrested in connection with two weapons and ammunition caches that included thousands of rounds of ammunition, guns and bomb-making materials.

The investigation began Sept. 14 after the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office received a tip about the cache inside a Howell Township home.

Officials say a second, related raid in Freehold Township yielded a significant amount of explosive materials along with the homemade flamethrower.

The Pagan’s Outlaw motorcycle gang was classified as a criminal enterprise by the U.S. Justice Department in 2015.

The investigation is ongoing.

