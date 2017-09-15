Police: Man fatally shot motorcyclist then woman at home

BOSTON (AP) — A man faces murder charges after police say he fatally shot a man riding a motorcycle on a Boston highway and then killed a woman at a residence hours later.

Authorities said Friday that 32-year-old Scott Stevens Jr., of Taunton, and his 54-year-old father were shot as they rode motorcycles on Interstate 93 on Sunday evening. Stevens died Tuesday. His father is expected to survive.

Later Sunday night, police say, Michaela Gingras, of Manchester, New Hampshire, was shot at a Boston home.

Authorities say 30-year-old Lance Holloman has been charged with murder, armed assault with intent to murder, and other crimes in the first attack and with murder in Gingras’ slaying.

Holloman was being held on unrelated charges. It’s unclear if he has an attorney.

