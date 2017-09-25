201.5
Police: Man allowed 11-year-old boy to drive SUV

By The Associated Press September 25, 2017 11:36 am 09/25/2017 11:36am
MANCHESTER, N.H. (AP) — Police are accusing a New Hampshire man of allowing an 11-year-old boy to drive an SUV with the child’s 3-year-old brother in the back seat.

They say the officer who stopped the vehicle Friday in Manchester removed the keys from the ignition and placed the boy in the back seat.

The officer arrested 37-year-old Enrique Moreno on two counts of endangering the welfare of a child and possession of a controlled drug. The Manchester resident had been in the passenger seat.

Police say Moreno’s girlfriend came to pick up the children. Moreno is not related to them. He was scheduled to appear in court Monday. It wasn’t immediately known if he had a lawyer.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

