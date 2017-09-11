501.5
Police: At least 8 dead after shooting in North Texas

By The Associated Press September 11, 2017 2:20 am 09/11/2017 02:20am
Police officers work the scene of a shooting at a home in Plano, north of Dallas, Texas, Sunday night, Sept. 10, 2017. Authorities in North Texas say several people are dead, including the suspect, after a shooting at the Plano home. (Vernon Bryant/The Dallas Morning News via AP)

PLANO, Texas (AP) — Authorities in North Texas say at least eight people are dead, including the suspect, after a shooting at a home in Plano.

The shooting occurred Sunday night in the city less than 20 miles northeast of Dallas.

Plano police spokesman David Tilley says police initially responded to a report of shots fired. When the first officer arrived and went inside the home, the officer confronted the suspected shooter. Tilley says the officer opened fire, killing the suspect.

Two others were injured in the shooting. Their conditions have not been released.

The victims and suspect have not yet been identified. All of those killed and injured are believed to be adults.

Additional details were not immediately available. An investigation is ongoing.

