Police: 2 children struck by stolen car fleeing in Atlanta

By The Associated Press September 14, 2017 8:08 am 09/14/2017 08:08am
ATLANTA (AP) — Atlanta police say two children were struck by a stolen car during a police chase.

News outlets report police tried to pull over the car Wednesday afternoon in northwest Atlanta, but the driver fled, hitting a child. A second child was struck as the driver continued to try to flee officers.

Police say the driver wrecked the car in a front yard a short distance from the second hit-and-run. Two suspects were arrested, and police found a gun on the driver. Police are seeking two more suspects.

The first child was taken to Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta at Egleston with minor injuries. The second child was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital and later released. The children’s ages haven’t been released.

The names of the suspects and charges weren’t immediately available.

