Police: 1-year-old boy critical after being thrown from car

By The Associated Press September 20, 2017 11:24 am 09/20/2017 11:24am
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — A 1-year-old boy is in extremely critical condition at a Tennessee hospital after police say he was thrown from a vehicle during a fight between his parents.

Maj. Stephen Oliver with Memphis Police Felony Response unit told The Commercial Appeal that the child’s parents have been detained, but no charges have been filed.

News media reported that officers responded Wednesday around 3 a.m. to a call of shots fired at an apartment building. When police arrived, they found a shot had been fired at a Honda Accord and that the child had somehow been thrown from the vehicle.

Police said no one was hit by gunfire.

Oliver said witnesses are being interviewed and the investigation is ongoing.

Information from: The Commercial Appeal, http://www.commercialappeal.com

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

