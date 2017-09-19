501.5
Pennsylvania woman found in Washington after TV show airs

By The Associated Press September 19, 2017 9:48 am 09/19/2017 09:48am
READING, Pa. (AP) — A Pennsylvania woman sought in an interstate custody case has been arrested in Washington state a day after a TV show about the case aired.

The FBI says tips from “The Hunt with John Walsh” that aired Sunday on HLN led them to 46-year-old Maria Cabrera-Gutierrez and her 4-year-old son, Daniel Markus.

The boy’s father, Guy Markus, contacted authorities after a Berks County judge ordered the woman to share custody in August 2014. Instead, Cabrera-Gutierrez caught a bus to San Antonio in November 2014. Markus and authorities had been unable to track her down under her arrest Monday in Raymond, Washington.

She’s charged with interference with the custody of a child and concealing a child’s whereabouts, and flight to avoid prosecution by the FBI.

It’s not clear if she has an attorney.

