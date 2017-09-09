Officials: 4 found dead in Massachusetts home

GROTON, Mass. (AP) — Authorities say four people were found dead at a Massachusetts home and a suspect is in custody.

Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan says police found two women and an elderly man dead inside a home in Groton Friday night and another woman’s body outside. She says they appeared to have died of blunt force trauma.

Neighbor Wagner Alcocer tells The Sun newspaper the suspect, 22-year-old Orion Krause, had showed up at his back door naked that evening and said he “murdered four people.”

Ryan says Krause will be charged with four counts of murder. A possible weapon was found. It wasn’t known if he is represented by a lawyer.

Ryan calls the slayings “a situation of tragic family violence.”

Groton police say the killings weren’t a random act and “the town is safe.”

___

This story has been corrected to show the suspect’s name is Orion, not O’Ryan.

