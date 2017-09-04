501.5
NYPD officer helps deliver a baby in apartment, for 2nd time

By The Associated Press September 4, 2017 8:04 pm 09/04/2017 08:04pm
NEW YORK (AP) — When a New York City police officer helped a woman give birth in an apartment bathroom, it wasn’t the first time the officer helped deliver a baby on the job.

New York Police Department Officer Doris Vega and partner Timothy Canniff were called to a Bronx apartment around 3 a.m. Monday. They found a 30-year-old woman in the midst of giving birth, standing up.

Vega says they guided the woman to the floor and helped her complete the delivery safely, with emergency medical services workers advising by phone. Mother and baby were taken to a hospital and are doing well.

Vega recalls she also helped deliver a baby some years ago in a living room. She says she felt more confident this time, “and it was a beautiful experience.”

