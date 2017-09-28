201.5
Home » Latest News » National News » Noose found in Oklahoma…

Noose found in Oklahoma junior high school locker room

By The Associated Press September 28, 2017 2:30 pm 09/28/2017 02:30pm
Share

ENID, Okla. (AP) — Two Oklahoma school districts are investigating after junior high football players found a wire noose hanging in a locker room.

Players from Ponca City Junior High School discovered the noose in the visiting team’s locker room prior to a game at the stadium at Enid High School on Tuesday night.

Enid Public Schools officials say the noose made from a USB cord was hanging in a shower stall.

One Ponca City parent says he had to explain to his 13-year-old son what a noose symbolizes. The noose has long been used as a form of racial intimidation.

Superintendents from Ponca City and Enid public schools released a joint statement that described the noose as “insensitive and unacceptable.” The superintendent of Enid Public Schools didn’t immediately return a call seeking comment.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Education News Latest News National News Sports
Advertiser Content


Federal News Radio

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest