501.5
Home » Latest News » National News » News organization says employee…

News organization says employee shot during traffic stop

By The Associated Press September 5, 2017 1:59 am 09/05/2017 01:59am
Share

NEW CARLISLE, Ohio (AP) — A small Ohio news organization says one of its employees has been shot by a sheriff’s deputy during a traffic stop.

The New Carlisle News said in a Facebook post that employee Andy Grimm “had his camera in his hand” when he was shot by a Clark County sheriff’s deputy Monday night in New Carlisle, north of Dayton.

The news organization says Grimm was taken to a hospital, where he underwent surgery and “is expected to be fine.”

The Dayton Daily News reports the case has been turned over to the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation.

No other information was immediately available.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Latest News National News
Advertiser Content


Federal News Radio

Don't Miss

The 11 most obese states in America

Obesity remains a public health epidemic in this country. See which states have the highest adult obesity rates.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?