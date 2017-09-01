Mosque’s men only prayer canceled amid exclusion complaints

BOSTON (AP) — A Boston-area mosque says its celebration of one of Islam’s holiest days has been canceled after the host venue received complaints that women and children were being excluded.

The Masjid Al Rahma announced on its Facebook page on Thursday that it wasn’t hosting Eid al-Adha prayer Friday morning because the host hotel in Revere, Massachusetts, canceled the event.

A hotel manager confirmed the cancellation, but declined to elaborate. Mosque leaders said the hotel received calls critical of the men only service.

Critics on social media said the event ran counter to the spirit of the holy day, which marks the end of hajj, the annual pilgrimage to Mecca in Saudi Arabia.

A director at the nonprofit Islamic Circle of North America, Malika MacDonald, said many mosques typically hold outdoor services to accommodate large crowds.

