201.5
Home » Latest News » National News » Mental exams ordered for…

Mental exams ordered for suspect in Illinois school shooting

By The Associated Press September 22, 2017 11:36 am 09/22/2017 11:36am
Share
In this photo courtesy of WAND-TV people embrace outside Mattoon High School after a shooting incident in the school Wednesday, Sept. 20, 2017, in Mattoon, Ill. Police in central Illinois city say a teacher subdued a male student who shot and wounded another student in a high school cafeteria, and the suspect is in custody. Officials said the injured student is in stable condition at a local hospital. (Photo courtesy of WAND TV via AP)

CHARLESTON, Ill. (AP) — An Illinois judge has ordered mental evaluations for a freshman high school student charged in the shooting of another student.

The judge on Thursday ordered the student to remain in a state juvenile detention facility. The Mattoon Journal Gazette reports that the boy is charged with aggravated battery with a firearm. His parents attended the hearing and agreed to the evaluations.

The shooting in the Mattoon High School cafeteria left one student hospitalized in stable condition. Coles County State’s Attorney Brian Bower told the judge that the boy had a semi-automatic handgun. Bower said a police investigation found that a teacher grabbed the boy’s arm as he fired at a girl. The gunshot missed the girl but hit another student in the upper chest.

___

Information from: Mattoon Journal-Gazette, http://www.jg-tc.com

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Education News Latest News National News
Advertiser Content


Federal News Radio

Don't Miss

Places to go apple picking

If apple picking is on your fall to-do list, now is the time to check it off. Here are a few places where you can do just that.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?