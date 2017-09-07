501.5
Home » Latest News » National News » Man accused in Indiana…

Man accused in Indiana school threats indicted on 26 counts

By The Associated Press September 7, 2017 7:49 pm 09/07/2017 07:49pm
Share

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A federal grand jury in Indianapolis has returned a 26-count indictment against a California man charged with making online threats to blow up two suburban Indianapolis high schools.

The indictment filed Thursday in U.S. District Court charges 26-year-old Buster Hernandez of Bakersfield, California, with six counts of producing child pornography, three of distributing child pornography, four of threatening to use an explosive device and 13 counts of threats to injure.

Authorities say a Plainfield, Indiana, girl was threatened via Facebook in December 2015 after refusing to send sexually explicit photos of herself over the internet. The threats prompted temporary closures of the Plainfield and Danville high schools and a shopping center.

Hernandez has a bond hearing scheduled for Friday. A telephone message seeking comment was left for his attorney.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Education News Latest News National News
Advertiser Content


Federal News Radio

Don't Miss

Irma's path of destruction

See images from the scenes of devastation caused by Hurricane Irma.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?