Kansas Revenue Department employee shot in Wichita office

By The Associated Press September 19, 2017 11:23 pm 09/19/2017 11:23pm
WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Police say a man under investigation by the Kansas Department of Revenue is suspected in a shooting that critically injured an employee at the agency’s Wichita office.

Wichita Police spokesman Charley Davidson told reporters that a 35-year-old employee was shot multiple times Tuesday before the gunman fled the scene. The suspect was arrested about a half hour later and is in custody.

Davidson says there was a Revenue Department investigation involving the suspect earlier in the day, but he did not have details.

Police were called at about 2:40 p.m. to the shopping center where the office is located.

The investigation is ongoing. No names or other details were immediately released.

Gov. Sam Brownback released a statement asking for prayers for the victim. The statement also said the office where the shooting occurred will be closed the rest of the week.

