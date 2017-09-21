201.5
Judge rescinds impoundment order in quadruple slaying

By The Associated Press September 21, 2017 8:39 am 09/21/2017 08:39am
AYER, Mass. (AP) — A judge has ruled that some court records in the case of a Maine man charged with killing his mother, grandparents and their caretaker in a Massachusetts home will be made public.

Judge Margaret Guzman impounded the records after Orion Krause, of Rockport, Maine, was arraigned on Sept. 11 in the slayings in Groton three days earlier.

But the judge on Wednesday rescinded the impoundment order after media outlets challenged it on constitutional grounds. The redacted records will not be released immediately because Krause’s lawyer was granted a stay so he can appeal the decision. The attorney says the documents should be impounded to protect his client’s right to a fair trial and the privacy interests of his family.

The 22-year-old Krause has pleaded not guilty and is undergoing a competency evaluation.

