201.5
Home » Latest News » National News » Judge rejects probation for…

Judge rejects probation for anti-drug activist in gun case

By The Associated Press September 22, 2017 8:14 pm 09/22/2017 08:14pm
Share
FILE - In this Thursday, July 6, 2017, file photo, John Cramsey, who was pulled over outside the Holland Tunnel and found to be carrying a cache of guns last year and charged, listens during a hearing at the Hudson County Courthouse in Jersey City, N.J. Judge Sheila Venable has rejected probation for Cramsey and ruled Friday, Sept. 22, 2017, that he should go to prison, saying his “armed vigilantism must be deterred.” (Ed Murray/NJ Advance Media via AP, Pool, File)

JERSEY CITY, N.J. (AP) — A judge has rejected probation for a Pennsylvania man arrested last year outside New York with a vehicle full of weapons while heading to the city to rescue a teenage girl from a drug den.

New Jersey Superior Court Judge Sheila Venable ruled Friday that John Cramsey should go to prison, saying his “armed vigilantism must be deterred.”

Cramsey pleaded guilty to weapons charges. The anti-drug activist and former gun range owner from East Greensville and two associates were arrested outside the Holland Tunnel. He told authorities they were going to rescue the girl, who later died of an overdose.

The judge delayed his sentencing hearing Friday while his lawyers appeal her decision on their motion for probation.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Latest News National News
Advertiser Content


Federal News Radio

Don't Miss

Places to go apple picking

If apple picking is on your fall to-do list, now is the time to check it off. Here are a few places where you can do just that.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?