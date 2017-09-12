501.5
Home » Latest News » National News » Judge recused in Waco…

Judge recused in Waco biker case for 2nd time in 2 weeks

By The Associated Press September 12, 2017 12:57 pm 09/12/2017 12:57pm
Share

WACO, Texas (AP) — A judge has been removed from presiding over the first case set for trial arising from a deadly biker shootout outside a Waco restaurant.

Retired state Judge Dan Mills recused state District Judge Ralph Strother on Monday from the case of Dallas Bandido Christopher “Jake” Carrizal after his attorney accused Strother of bias.

Strother was also recused late last month from presiding over the trials of three other bikers.

McLennan County District Attorney Abel Reyna says the ruling won’t affect the prosecution of the more than 150 bikers accused in a 2015 shootout with police outside a Twin Peaks restaurant in Waco that killed nine people and wounded 20 others.

Carrizal filed a motion Tuesday for Strother’s replacement, state District Judge Matt Johnson, to also be recused because of bias.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Latest News National News
Advertiser Content


Federal News Radio

Don't Miss

Pumpkin spice craze: What you'll find on local store shelves

Pumpkin-spice-flavored everything has arrived on store shelves: coffee creamer, cereal, even butter. See photos.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?