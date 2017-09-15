501.5
Jose expected to become a hurricane again in the Atlantic

By The Associated Press September 15, 2017 5:30 am 09/15/2017 05:30am
MIAMI (AP) — Tropical Storm Jose is expected to re-strengthen to a hurricane and produce high surfs and life-threatening rip current conditions along the U.S. East Coast as it moves up the Atlantic.

The storm’s maximum sustained winds early Friday are near 70 mph (110 kph) and it’s forecast to become a hurricane again later in the day.

Jose is centered about 360 miles (575 kilometers) northeast of the southeastern Bahamas and is moving west-northwest near 8 mph (13 kph).

Meanwhile, a new tropical depression has formed far out over the Atlantic and is expected to become a tropical storm. The U.S. National Hurricane Center says the depression’s maximum sustained winds are near 35 mph (55 kph) and it’s forecast to strengthen to a tropical storm later in the day or on Saturday.

