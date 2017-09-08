Grand jury indicts New Mexico teen in library shooting

CLOVIS, N.M. (AP) — A grand jury has returned a 33-count indictment against a high school sophomore accused of opening fire inside a New Mexico public library, killing two employees and seriously wounding four other people.

The Curry County district attorney’s office says 16-year-old Nathaniel Jouett is being prosecuted as an adult. He’s expected to be arraigned in the coming days.

The teen is facing two counts of first-degree murder and multiple counts of child abuse, aggravated battery and assault stemming from the Aug. 29 shooting rampage at the library in Clovis, New Mexico.

According to court records, Jouett told investigators that he initially intended to target his school and that he somehow ended up at the library. He told investigators he was mad and had been thinking “bad things” for some time.

