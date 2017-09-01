501.5
Firefighters battle large fire in NYC’s Tribeca neighborhood

By The Associated Press September 1, 2017 10:52 pm 09/01/2017 10:52pm
Fire and smoke shoot through roof of a five-story building, in New York, Friday, Sept. 1, 2017. The building has retail space on the first floor and apartments above, in Manhattan's Tribeca neighborhood. (AP Photo/David Caruso)

NEW YORK (AP) — Lower Manhattan has filled with acrid smoke from a large fire in a building just a few blocks from the World Trade Center.

The fire started shortly before 7 p.m. Friday at a building in Tribeca. Smoke and flames could be seen shooting from the roof of the five-story structure.

The Fire Department says 10 firefighters were treated for minor injuries.

The mixed-use building has retail businesses on the first floor.

TV station WPIX reported (http://bit.ly/2ewNNUQ) that officials say the fire started in a first-floor restaurant and shot up through the building’s duct work.

More than 200 firefighters battled the blaze.

The smell of smoke carried as far as Brooklyn. The city Health Department has advised area residents to avoid smoke exposure by keeping their windows shut.

