Firefighter suspended after racist Facebook post resigns

By The Associated Press September 19, 2017 3:45 pm 09/19/2017 03:45pm
DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — A volunteer firefighter in Ohio suspended after a Facebook post in which he allegedly indicated he would save a dog from a burning building before a black person has resigned.

Officials say 20-year-old Tyler Roysdon resigned Monday from the Franklin Township Fire Department. He was suspended without pay after the fire chief learned of the post.

The post containing multiple racial slurs had been ordered removed by township officials, who called the content “unacceptable.”

A woman who identified herself to WXIX-TV as Joei Frame Roysdon said she’s Roysdon’s wife. She said he “admitted that he said things that were wrong and apologized.” She said everyone deserves a second chance.

A phone number could not be found for Tyler Roysdon.

___

Information from: WHIO-AM, http://www.whioam.com

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

