Fire destroys Tampa elementary school

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — A fire has destroyed a Tampa, Florida, elementary school that was in a neighborhood that had just had power restored after Hurricane Irma hit the state.

The fire at Lee Elementary Magnet School of World Studies and Technology was first reported Tuesday evening around 6:45 p.m.

Tampa Fire Rescue spokesman Jason Penny told the Tampa Bay Times that the first firefighters to arrive quickly called in more units. More units responded, but eventually the roof on the northeast side of the three-story brick building collapsed.

Penny said the fire didn’t appear suspicious, but that it would be investigated. He said investigators were considering whether the fire could be linked to restoration of electrical power in the area.

The school had been closed this week because of the hurricane.

