Documents: Kentucky man attacked mom, fatally bludgeoned son

By The Associated Press September 13, 2017 2:31 pm 09/13/2017 02:31pm
MCKEE, Ky. (AP) — An arrest citation for a Kentucky man accused of assaulting a woman and killing her son reveals he allegedly admitted to striking the child in the head several times with a metal object.

Local news outlets report according to state police the 41-year-old was charged with murder and other offenses on Monday after the 5-year-old’s body was found.

The citation says Lonnie Jay Belt admitted to taking 29-year-old Jessica Durham and her son, James Spoonamore, against their will to a secluded, wooded area on Friday. It says Belt assaulted Durham and pushed her off a cliff. Belt allegedly took the boy to a separate area.

Durham survived the attack. James did not.

It is unclear if Belt has an attorney. He has a preliminary court hearing set for Sept. 18.

