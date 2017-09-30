201.5
Deputies: Drug dealer’s security cameras help detectives

By The Associated Press September 30, 2017 11:22 am 09/30/2017 11:22am
STUART, Fla. (AP) — Installing security cameras might be a good idea for most retail businesses — but not for drug dealers.

A Florida sheriff’s office says its detectives were pleasantly surprised when they found that 26-year-old Juan Cabral had installed six cameras around his home. Martin County detectives told TCPalm.com that after Thursday’s arrest they found stored videos showing drug sales and are working to identify his customers.

Cabral told detectives he installed the cameras because he was afraid of being robbed. He was released on $20,500 bail on cocaine possession charges. It is unclear if he has an attorney.

Information from: The Stuart (Fla.) News, http://www.tcpalm.com

