Dad sues Pennsylvania eatery; kids’ throats burned by lye

By The Associated Press September 8, 2017 10:57 am 09/08/2017 10:57am
LANCASTER, Pa. (AP) — A Pennsylvania man has sued a Chinese buffet where he contends his two young children’s mouths and throats were burned by caustic lye in their apple juice cups.

Star Buffet & Grill manager Steve Weng tells LNP (http://bit.ly/2xhnmdu ) he’s turned the matter over to his insurance company and is “sorry about everything.”

Richard Zaragoza Sr. and his 10-year-old son are the plaintiffs against the East Lampeter Township eatery.

Zaragoza’s son and 4-year-old daughter were burned when they drank the juice from foam cups on March 3.

Police investigated and determined there was no intentional act involved. Inspectors found lye at the restaurant that Weng has said was used to clean drains.

The lawsuit filed Thursday seeks unspecified damages, but Zaragoza’s attorney says the parties are trying to reach a settlement.

Information from: LNP, http://lancasteronline.com

