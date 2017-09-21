201.5
DA: Dismissal of charge in Kennedy party case ‘very normal’

By The Associated Press September 21, 2017 1:06 am 09/21/2017 01:06am
BARNSTABLE, Mass. (AP) — A prosecutor in Massachusetts says a criminal charge brought and ultimately dropped against a Kennedy family member after a loud party was a routine matter that only attracted attention because of the Kennedy name.

Michael O’Keefe told The Boston Globe (http://bit.ly/2yf6EIq ) Wednesday that the dismissal of a disorderly conduct charge against Matthew “Max” Kennedy is “very normal.” Kennedy was found responsible for a noise violation and paid a $150 fine.

O’Keefe also says he expects a disturbing the peace charge against Kennedy’s daughter, 22-year-old Caroline Kennedy, to be resolved. The pair were arrested at a Hyannis (hy-AN’-ihs) Port home Aug. 20.

Caroline Kennedy is scheduled to be arraigned Nov. 22, the 54th anniversary of the assassination of her great uncle President John F. Kennedy. Her attorneys had no immediate comment.

Topics:
