Crane set to remove Lee statue in Dallas involved in crash

By The Associated Press September 11, 2017 9:22 am 09/11/2017 09:22am
DALLAS (AP) — Officials say the driver of a semitrailer died after it collided with a crane hired to remove a statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee in Dallas.

Assistant City Manager Jon Fortune says the crane was headed to Lee Park when the collision happened near downtown Dallas Sunday night.

A city news release says that a witness said the crane was turning left on a green arrow. The release says the semitrailer’s driver “was travelling … at a very high rate of speed and failed to yield the right of way, colliding into the crane.”

Officials hoped to remove the statue immediately following a vote Wednesday by the City Council. But several events led to delays, including trouble finding a crane.

Fortune says the accident badly damaged the crane.

