Couple’s home an island after Irma: ‘We lost everything’

By The Associated Press September 12, 2017 9:48 pm 09/12/2017 09:48pm
A home owner removes water logged items from his home as floodwaters fill the street in the San Marco area of Jacksonville, Fla. in the aftermath of Hurricane Irma, Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2017. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — For 82-year-old Vera Dupuis and her husband Joseph, the flood waters rose faster than they could pile their things atop the furniture.

Her collection of hundreds of Beanie Babies went underwater. So did her husband’s model trucks and favorite recliner. They even stuffed old records in the bathtub but the water topped that too, pouring right in.

On Tuesday as Dupuis dug through her soggy apartment in Jacksonville, Florida, seeing if there was anything to save. But she said, “We lost everything we own, just about.”

She and her 88-year-old husband have lived in a senior citizens building for 26 years on the banks of the St. Johns River in their city in Florida’s far northeast corner. Their neighborhood was one of several in the city inundated by rushing water from the river when Hurricane Irma took its final lick at the state on Monday.

