Coroner: Temple student died of blunt trauma, strangulation

By The Associated Press September 4, 2017 12:27 pm 09/04/2017 12:27pm
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A coroner says a combination of blunt trauma and strangulation killed a Temple University student found in northeastern Pennsylvania on property linked to a former student now charged in her death.

The Wayne County coroner’s office concluded that the death of 22-year-old Jenna Burleigh was a homicide.

Police say Burleigh was last seen on surveillance video leaving a bar near the school campus in north Philadelphia early Thursday with 29-year-old Joshua Hupperterz, a former Temple student.

Authorities believe she was killed in Philadelphia and taken to Paupack Township in Wayne County, about 25 miles (40 kilometers) east of Scranton, where her body was found Saturday on property belonging to Hupperterz’s grandmother.

Hupperterz was charged Sunday with murder, possession of an instrument of crime, evidence-tampering and abuse of a corpse.

