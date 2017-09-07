501.5
Colorful tweet follows lawmaker’s ‘no’ vote on Harvey aid

By The Associated Press September 7, 2017 12:15 pm 09/07/2017 12:15pm
FORT MITCHELL, Ky. (AP) — A Kentucky business association has apologized after an obscenity was posted on the chamber’s official Twitter account to criticize Republican Rep. Thomas Massie following his “no” vote on disaster relief. The lawmaker seems to be taking it in stride.

The Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce’s account posted a story Wednesday about Massie’s vote against $7.9 billion for Harvey disaster relief, followed with the comment, “what a piece of (obscenity).”

Massie retweeted the post, joking he wasn’t crazy about the bill either but that he wouldn’t describe it that way.

Chamber President Brent Cooper apologized, saying a social media contractor posted the tweet.

The contractor, Scooter Media, says the employee has been suspended pending a review.

Massie has said he voted no because the bill “recklessly increases the national debt.”

