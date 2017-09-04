501.5
Home » Latest News » National News » Colorado schools bulk up…

Colorado schools bulk up staff in marijuana-prevention push

By The Associated Press September 4, 2017 4:58 pm 09/04/2017 04:58pm
Share

DENVER (AP) — Colorado has given 42 school districts and charter schools a combined $9.2 million to hire people and create programs to keep marijuana out of the hands of students.

The Denver Post reports (http://dpo.st/2wzAAB0 ) the money is going to schools located near legal pot shops and is funded by proceeds from marijuana sales.

Districts are hiring nurses, social workers and counselors with the grant money to discourage underage marijuana use.

The Jefferson County School District plans to hire six social emotional learning specialists and three school nurses. Student services director Jon Widmeir says the district is trying to get ahead of a growing need for those services.

A state advisory committee found more than 5 percent of high school students in Colorado use marijuana daily. That’s about the same rate as in 2005.

___

Information from: The Denver Post, http://www.denverpost.com

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Education News Latest News National News
Advertiser Content


Federal News Radio

Don't Miss

The 11 most obese states in America

Obesity remains a public health epidemic in this country. See which states have the highest adult obesity rates.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?