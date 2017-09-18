501.5
Home » Latest News » National News » Catholic university, police probing…

Catholic university, police probing slur on student’s door

By The Associated Press September 18, 2017 8:09 am 09/18/2017 08:09am
Share

WAYNE, Pa. (AP) — A Catholic university in eastern Pennsylvania and local police are investigating a racial slur written on the dormitory door of a black student.

Sennia Vann says she returned to her dorm at Cabrini University on Saturday night and found the slur written in marker following the words “Go away.”

The liberal arts school in Radnor Township, a Philadelphia suburb, says it takes student safety seriously and doesn’t tolerate hate speech or racist language.

Township police say they’re investigating and trying to determine if the incident involves ethnic intimidation. Detectives were expected to follow up on Monday.

Police say university officials had removed the words from the door before they could take pictures and examine them.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Education News Latest News National News
Advertiser Content


Federal News Radio

Don't Miss

National Mall teems with diverse rallies

Juggalos, Trump supporters and anti-Trump protesters converged for their particular causes in the District. See photos.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?