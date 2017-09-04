501.5
Home » Latest News » National News » How you can make…

How you can make sure your donations help Harvey victims

By Kathy Stewart | @KStewartWTOP September 4, 2017 9:37 am 09/04/2017 09:37am
Share

As Houston and areas hit by Hurricane Harvey shift from recovery to rebuilding, here are some ways that you can help and make sure your donations go to those in need.

WASHINGTON — The victims of Hurricane Harvey still have a long road in front of them. That’s not surprising, given the devastation.

Things have now shifted from a recovery mission into a rebuilding phase, and officials say the best way you can help is by donating money.

But tragedy often brings out the scammers.

Related Stories

So how can you find organizations that are trustworthy?

Kathleen Koch is the founder of Leaders Link, an organization that educates local communities about how people can help out after disasters.

She says we know about the big organizations people donate to following a major disaster, but there are smaller organizations that help on the ground in the smaller towns and communities which were hard-hit by Harvey.

But finding them will take a little work, she says. She suggests going to the website of a local television station, radio station or newspaper on the Texas coast.

“They’ve done articles on it and they’ve done the homework for you really,” Koch said. “So they’ll say, ‘Hey take a look at this organization, give to the South Texas Blood and Tissue Center, to the Food Bank of Corpus Christi, to the San Antonio Humane Society.”

Koch says you can also look for community foundations.

“These are groups that already exist that pool charitable donations to help worthy causes.”

Specifically, she recommends the Coastal Bend Community Foundation.

Their website actually has two Harvey funds set up that you can donate to. One is the Coastal Bend Disaster Recovery Group Recovery Fund and the other is the Mayor’s Hurricane Harvey Fund which was set up by the mayor of Corpus Christi, Joe McComb. His fund will help rebuild community infrastructure and help small local towns.

Koch also suggests going to individual websites of small towns in Texas that have been hard hit such as Rockport, Bayside and Aransas Pass.

She says sometimes you can get more information from their Facebook pages.

“I went to the Aranas Pass Facebook page and found out they have a gofundme campaign going on,” she said.

According to Koch, right now, the biggest need that a lot of towns have is volunteers.

“They need boots on the ground,” she said. “I got a really poignant email yesterday from the town of Stafford (located in the southwest part of Houston) and their emergency manager said most people don’t have the money to rebuild in their checking accounts. We need boots on the ground reaching out in person, going community to community, door to door to help.”

She says the emergency manager said that many people were not in a flood zone, so they don’t have insurance.

She also pointed out volunteer organizations such as “All Hands Volunteers” and the Cajun Army.

“They pre-vet the people whose homes you’re going to work on,” she said. “They make sure they’re the low income, the needy, senior citizens, folks who can’t help themselves. They provide you with tools.”

Koch says the Cajun Army might even give you a place to stay while you volunteer, which is very important in a disaster zone.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2017 WTOP. All Rights Reserved.

Topics:
Charities charity navigator Harvey relief hurricane harvey kathy stewart Latest News Living News Local News National News
Recommended
Latest

Media Galleries

Celebrity birthdays Sept. 3-9
2017 Celebrity Deaths
Va. town turns into Hogsmeade
Today in History: Sept. 4
Trumps visit Texas amid Harvey
Screwy DC road signs
Houston flooding
13 ways to solve sleep problems
How to tell if you’re deficient in these 5 nutrients
MTV Video Music Awards
Women’s Equality Day: Photos of suffragettes through the years
Hurricane Harvey
ACM Honors
White House renovations
Solar eclipse
Bei Bei turns 2
A glance at solar eclipses from the past
Flashback: A president's daughter in DC public school
Cirque du Soleil presents ‘OVO’
Barcelona van attack
Tips for cracking crabs
Tysons Corner through the years
Marine Corps Marathon: Photos through the years
Memorial service for slain Charlottesville woman
Photos: Remembering Elvis 40 years later
Charlottesville clash
Summer Binge Guide
Winners: WTOP’s 2017 Top 10 contest
Fall home projects to start in summer
Rehoboth restaurants
DC's top restaurants
Must-see August movies, concerts
15 pasta recipes, perfect for summer
Shark research along Mid-Atlantic coast
Fitness for Fido: Dog gyms flourish in DC
Tornado rips through Chesapeake Bay area
Where to eat crabs on Eastern Shore
Where to cool off around DC
15 recipes for fresh and delicious summer salads
2017 local deaths of note
Best DC-area food and drink festivals this summer
Lower Delaware restaurants
Best hikes in the DC area
DC rooftops for outdoor summer dining