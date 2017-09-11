501.5
Boyfriend of slain Fargo woman says they are parents of baby

By The Associated Press September 11, 2017 6:26 pm 09/11/2017 06:26pm
FILE - This undated file photo released by the Fargo Police Department shows Savanna Greywind, who disappeared and was last seen at her apartment in Fargo, N.D., Saturday, Aug. 19, 2017. The boyfriend of slain Fargo woman Greywind says DNA tests have confirmed that he and Greywind are the parents of a newborn girl found in the apartment of two people charged in the case. (Fargo Police Department via AP, File)

FARGO, N.D. (AP) — The boyfriend of slain Fargo woman Savanna Greywind says DNA tests have confirmed that he and Greywind are the parents of a newborn girl found in the apartment of two people charged in the case.

Ashton Matheny tells The Forum newspaper that legal custody of the baby hasn’t been awarded, but he believes it will happen soon. He said the baby has been in his care for nearly a week.

Neither Matheny nor a family spokesman responded to messages from The Associated Press. Deputy Police Chief Joseph Anderson says police aren’t releasing further information about the case.

Brooke Crews and her boyfriend William Hoehn (HAYN) are charged with conspiracy to commit murder and kidnapping in Greywind’s death. Their lawyers have declined comment. Greywind’s body was found in the Red River.

