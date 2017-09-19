201.5
Home » Latest News » National News » Boy pleads not guilty…

Boy pleads not guilty in school shooting in Washington state

By The Associated Press September 19, 2017 5:12 pm 09/19/2017 05:12pm
Share
FILE - In this Sept. 14, 2017 file photo, Freeman High School assistant football coach Tim Smetana grieves after he placed roses at a memorial to the shooting victims at the school in Rockford, Wash. Students returned Monday, Sept. 18, 2017 to the school south of Spokane, Wash., for the first time since last Wednesday's shootings that left one student dead and three wounded. (Dan Pelle/The Spokesman-Review via AP, File)

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — A 15-year-old boy has pleaded not guilty in a school shooting that left one classmate dead and three wounded in Washington state.

Court documents released Tuesday revealed that Caleb Sharpe entered the plea Friday during a brief court appearance two days after the shooting at rural Freeman High School.

Sharpe, a sophomore, is charged as a juvenile with one count of first-degree murder and three counts of attempted first-degree murder.

His parents and attorney were present for the hearing.

The Associated Press doesn’t typically name juvenile suspects but is doing so because of the severity of the accusations and because Sharpe’s name was released in public documents.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Education News Latest News National News
Advertiser Content


Federal News Radio

Don't Miss

Emmy Highlights

The 69th Primetime Emmy Awards were presented Sunday night in Los Angeles at the Microsoft Theater. See photos and a list of winners.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?