Berkeley police want OK to use new weapon on violent crowds

BERKELEY, Calif. (AP) — Police in Berkeley sought an additional weapon Tuesday to combat violent protests that have repeatedly hit the city, asking the City Council to arm officers with large canisters of pepper spray.

Police in the city can already use tear gas, but Chief Andrew Greenwood told the council in a written statement that pepper spray is less onerous and affects fewer people when it’s used.

Peaceful protesters are often hit when tear gas is used, he said.

“A pepper spray aerosol dispenser allows police to employ a direct, limited application of force to repel specific attackers,” Greenwood told the council in his request.

The City Council was considering the issue on Tuesday.

The city banned pepper spray in 1997 as a crowd-control weapon, though officers can carry small cans to use on individual suspects. Greenwood wants to arm officers with larger canisters to disburse rowdy crowds.

Greenwood said pepper spray is also preferable to using batons, which can injure suspects and officers alike. He said use of pepper spray is widely used by other major police agencies in the U.S.

Four political demonstrations have turned violent in Berkeley since February.

Police say they are struggling to balance free speech rights with preventing violence.

Demonstrations are expected again Thursday at the University of California, Berkeley when conservative political commentator and former Breitbart editor Ben Shapiro is scheduled to give a speech.

Later this month, former White House adviser Steve Bannon will speak on campus along with former Breitbart editor Milo Yiannopoulos and politically conservative writer Ann Coulter.

A Yiannopoulos appearance on campus in February was canceled for safety reasons when protests turned violent and spilled into downtown Berkeley. Protesters smashed windows of businesses and marred walls with graffiti.

