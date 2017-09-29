Authorities: Police officer shot in Georgia; man sought

CEDARTOWN, Ga. (AP) — Authorities say a Georgia police officer has been shot.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said in a brief statement that the shooting happened Friday in Polk County, about 60 miles (95 kms) northwest of Atlanta.

The GBI said in a follow-up statement that authorities are searching for a man last seen in the area who is “considered armed and dangerous.” The GBI did not identify him as a suspect, but advised people in the area not to approach him and to call 911 if he’s seen.

No other details were immediately available Friday afternoon.

