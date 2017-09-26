201.5
Authorities: Man accused of shooting ex’s mom found dead

By The Associated Press September 26, 2017 7:14 am 09/26/2017 07:14am
LIMERICK, Pa. (AP) — Authorities say a Pennsylvania man accused of shooting his ex-girlfriend’s mother, telling his former girlfriend that he wanted her to “feel my pain,” has been found dead.

Chester County District Attorney Tom Hogan says 30-year-old Gregory Feldman took his own life Monday night in the parking lot of a convenience store, hours after authorities posted a reward for his capture.

The Montgomery County district attorney’s office had announced a $1,000 reward for information leading to the apprehension of Feldman.

Police say Feldman shot his ex’s 48-year-old mother in the chest and neck after she turned him away from their Limerick Township home on Friday. The ex-girlfriend told a detective that Feldman later spoke to her on the phone, telling her “I wanted you to feel my pain.”

Her mother is expected to survive.

